Pan dulce, sweet treats honored with new exhibit at the McNay

SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum now has a delicious new exhibit that might make you hungry for some traditional Hispanic treats.

The "Art of SA Food" exhibit is open through January 22, 2022. It features five San Antonio artists exploring the city's culinary history and culture. The exhibit is presented through paintings, photos, sculpture and video.

Eyewitness News reporter Lexi Hazlett recently spoke with one of those artists, Steven Cromwell, whose food landscape dioramas give a peek into the San Antonio community.

Tickets to the exhibit range from $15-$20 and kids 12 and under are free.