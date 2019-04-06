Scented candles make for a pleasant holiday gift, but for Simple Nature candle company, they’re looking to change the wax game forever.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company has one mission: “make quality products without the extra chemicals. Small batch candles are made using 100% soy wax and phthalate free oils.”

But the organic ingredients are not the only thing causing the candles to trend. Their newest line of scents captures what certain states and cities “embody.”

The Malibu candle is a mixture of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemon, limes, and mountains greens.

The Georgia candle smells like vanilla and peaches.

And the Ohio candle smells like...nothing?

That's right. The candle company states the reason behind the scent selection right on the side of the candle: “Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle."

For a fee of $15.95, this unscented candle can be on your shelf.

It won’t have a smell and it won’t turn heads, but hey, at least it’s organic.