ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — If you refuse to blow into a breathalyzer if arrested for driving while intoxicated in Atascosa County between April 4-8, you will have your blood drawn by law enforcement.

It's all a part of the 'no refusal' program being implemented during the Poteet Strawberry Festival.

The program will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety and various law enforcement agencies in Atascosa County.

The initiative aims to get drunk drivers off the road during the festival.

