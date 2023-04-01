Night of live jazz music in Travis Park hosted by Centro San Antonio

The free event is open to all and will be from 7 - 9:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something fun to do with a date or your family that won't cost you anything?

Centro San Antonio and Travis Park are hosting a night of live jazz music from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Wednesday January 4 and January 11.

The ice rink is also still open at the park, although that is not free.

Tony Romero will be performing from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. creating the perfect date night with skating, winter lights and the smooth sounds of jazz as a soundtrack.

The event is free and open to the public, however tickets are needed for the ice skating.

CLICK HERE for more details on the ice rink.

