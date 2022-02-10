Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born last Friday after 48-hours of labor.

LOS ANGELES — Nick Cannon's large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

Friday, the actor and TV host announced on social media the birth of his tenth child.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born last Friday after 48-hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise's birth with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell.

He is their third child together.

The two also share a five-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise's birth comes just 10 days after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

