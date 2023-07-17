Meet the woman with a plan for TexasLand USA, a Texas-themed amusement park

Sixth-generation Houstonian Lizzy McGee would love to build the park in Houston. It would pay tribute to all things Texas.

HOUSTON — A Houston entrepreneur wants to prove that everything is bigger in Texas.

Lizzy McGee, a sixth-generation Houstonian, wants to bring a Lone Star State-themed amusement park to H-Town. She talked to KHOU 11 News about her big plans Wednesday.

"We don't have a theme park and we deserve to have something like that in our own backyard," McGee said.

The park would pay tribute to Texas' most famous events and culture, including the Apollo 11 mission, the Battle of the Alamo, and even a rodeo arena.

"There's a lot to celebrate in Texas and that's what we're here to do," McGee said.

McGee said that while Six Flags parks are more ride-focused, TexasLand is more story driven. So far, more than $81,000 has been raised to make the park a reality.

"All the support we've seen from Texans makes us feel like we're on to something," McGee said.

A professional demand study is already underway and focus groups are going on to figure out exactly what location would be best and learn more about what the public wants to see in a new amusement park.

"I am a true believer this could work anywhere in Texas," McGee said.

"TexasLand USA" would open in the summer of 2026, more than 20 years after Six Flags AstroWorld closed its doors. That is if everything goes according to plan.

"I really think the possibilities are endless, the more people hear about TexasLand the more they come up with ideas of what they want to see in the park," McGee said.