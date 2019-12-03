SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio high school students played Michael Jackson's music despite new allegations of sexual abuse against the late pop superstar.

On Monday night, the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio performed 'Thriller,' one of the best-selling albums of all time. It comes just days after a new documentary accused Jackson of molesting children. The recent HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' features two men who claim the pop star sexually abused them when they were kids.

YOSA Executive Director Brandon Henson said they carefully considered on how to move forward with the concert. The concert has been a year in the making. "We have decided, we have been working on this long enough, and everybody wanted to continue," he said. "We decided to make best of the situation."

Henson said YOSA also decided to invite anti-abuse advocates from nonprofits like Roy Maas Youth Alternatives. They greeted people as they walked into the show.

"This gives us an opportunity for us to even talk about the ravages of child abuse with an audience who might not be as familiar with it as we would like to think," CEO Bill Wilkinson said.

Before the concert, YOSA even addressed it with a video.

"Even though they are very troubling allegations," Henson said, "I think the impact the music has had on society has not changed. It's like, 'don't judge the music by the artists.'"