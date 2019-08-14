SAN ANTONIO — You don't need to be in "Amarillo by Morning" to attend a George Strait tribute concert; you need to be in Selma!

The Blue Bonnet Palace is hosting a George Strait tribute concert with singer Derek Spence, who will be singing a "Strait" setlist of 80s and 90s hits.

The event is taking place on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on 17630 Lookout Road in Selma. Tickets are general admission and on a first come first serve basis.

You can grab your two-steppin' boots and your tickets before "The Cowboy Rides Away".