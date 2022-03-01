Visit new McNay exhibits, enjoy free music and learn about Egypt's women rulers this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup of things to do this warm weekend in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Enjoy the spring sun with free outdoor music

Agarita’s months-long mission of bringing classical and contemporary music straight to each of the city’s 10 districts concludes its first phase with a pair of Sunday concerts on the far west side and in the King William neighborhood.

The local chamber ensemble’s community shows features a range of music, and this weekend’s events will include tune by iconic film composer John Williams, Grammy-nominated violinist Jessica Meyer and Argentinian tango arranger Astor Piazzolla.

When: The District 6 concert is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, while the District 1 concert begins at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: 1 p.m. concert at H-E-B location at 9255 Grissom Rd., 5:30 p.m. concert at Beautify San Antonio Park at 801 South Main Ave.

What else you should know: Agarita will be joined by guest violinist Aimee Toomes Lopez.

Get on your feet and learn to dance to folk music

The San Antonio Folk Dance Festival returns with both in-person and Zoom events this weekend, providing opportunities for learning, celebration and camaraderie at Our Lady of the Lake University.

When: Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. Find a schedule of events here.

Cost: General-admission festival tickets for all weekend sessions still available for $100.

Where: Our Lady of the Lake University (411 Southwest 24th St.).

Return to the McNay for new 2022 exhibits

A pair of newer McNay exhibits zero in on important figures in San Antonio’s artistic community.

“Donald Moffett +Nature Cult+ The McNay” is a comprehensive showcase of Moffett’s career, drawing from his work, personal belongings and pieces from the McNay’s collection. Meanwhile, “Marion Koogler McNay’s Legacy” displays the breadth of the various hundreds of pieces first gifted to birth the museum in the ‘50s. Some of the pieces are watercolor paintings created by McNay herself.

When: Both exhibits are running now through Sept. 11.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy tickets here.

Where: McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.).

Travel through lesser-known chapters in Egyptian history

Nat Geo Live returns to the Tobin Sunday afternoon for a presentation on the female rulers “often neglected in the history books.” “When Women Ruled the World” is being led by Kara Cooney, a UCLA professor of Egyptian art and architecture who has studied all around the world.

When: 4 p.m Sunday.

Cost: Tickets range from $20 to $45; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Celebrate international, culturally diverse music

The International Music Festival – an annual event organized by Musical Bridges Around the World to celebrate “the beauty, creativity, and art of global artists and cultures” in San Antonio – is already in full swing and continues through Sunday.

There’s no cost to attend this weekend’s events, which includes a concert from celebrated string group “The Miró Quartet,” a showcase of Renaissance-era music at San Fernando Cathedral and Family Day at Main Plaza.

When: Events every day this weekend; see schedule here.

Cost: Tickets are free for most events.