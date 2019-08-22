SAN ANTONIO — Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's too busy at the Alamo Drafthouse. Well, on-screen, that is.

Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio Park North announced they're hosting a Swift video dance party on Saturday, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The artist is set to drop her new album, "Lover," on Friday. The video party will kick off with her country hits, like "Teardrops On My Guitar" and "You Belong With Me," transitioning into her latest pop hits, the Facebook post says.

The Drafthouse will be providing props to use during the dance party, and tickets are available online.

With the event around the corner, are you, "...Ready For It?"