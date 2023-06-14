Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa coming to North Texas

Legendary artist Snoop Dogg is bringing his tour with special guests Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort to Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 20.

DALLAS — Seven-time Platinum-selling artist and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg announced his upcoming tour will be coming to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The show will have special guests Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Dallas concert comes days after two other Texas stops in Austin (Aug. 18 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater) and the Houston suburb, The Woodlands (Aug. 19 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion).

Tickets start at $35 for lawn seating and are selling for as much as $605. You can buy tickets to the event on Live Nation. There is an eight-ticket limit per household.