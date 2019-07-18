SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to show off your dance moves, a popular cumbia-pop group is set to play a show in the Alamo City next month.

A.B. Quintanilla III, the older brother of late Tejano singer Selena, will be performing with his group Los Kumbia Kings All Starz at the Aztec Theatre on August 31 at 7 p.m.

According to Facebook, "A.B. Quintanilla III, is an American record producer, songwriter musician and Lead Singer of Kumbia Kings All Starz. When it comes to a party, AB Quintanilla III and the Kumbia Kings All Starz know how to get it started."

Tickets are available for purchase now and range from $29 to $104.