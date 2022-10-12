Rod Wave coming to San Antonio in December

Rod Wave's tour will be making a stop in San Antonio on December 10.

SAN ANTONIO — Rod Wave fans, the well-known artist is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in December as part of his 'Beautiful Mind Tour'.

Other artists on the tour will be Mariah the Scientist and Toosii. The tour will be celebrating his album recently released album 'Beautiful Mind' which is his second consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 charts, the AT&T center said.

The tickets for the concert will go on presale Thursday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m. Use the code 'BEAUTIFUL'. General tickets will go on sale the next day, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

'Beautiful Mind' was released in August and has over 750 million streams to-date, the AT&T Center says.