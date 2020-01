SAN ANTONIO — Rammstein has announced their North American tour, including a stop in San Antonio.

The German band is set to perform at the Alamodome at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday on TicketMaster's website.

You don't have to turn on your "RADIO" to hear the band's songs; you can see them in person!

Rammstein - North America Stadium Tour Music event in San Antonio, TX by Rammstein and Alamodome on Wednesday, September 16 2020

RELATED: Spotify will now make a playlist for your pet

RELATED: 'Selena Forever/Siempre Selena' exhibit to debut at the McNay Art Museum