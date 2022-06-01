The band will build a house of memories with fans across the country. Ticket pre-sales will start on Friday.

TEXAS, USA — All you Texas P!ATD fans stand up and sing "hallelujah" (hallelujah)!

Not only did Panic! at the Disco just announce the release date of their next album and the dates for their next tour. The band is kicking off their worldwide tour with three stops in the Lone Star State!

All fans will be victorious on Friday, August 19, when Panic! At The Disco drops "Viva Las Vengeance," their seventh studio album. Texans will have about three weeks to learn each track by heart and build up high, high hopes for September.

P!ATD will start building their house of memories with their opening concert in Austin. The group will be at the Moody Center on Thursday, September 8.

Their next stop will be in Houston on Saturday night (September 10) at the Toyota Center. The last Texas concert will be on September 11 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Each concert will also include performances by Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to everyone this Friday (June 3) at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (June 8) at 10 a.m.

If you want pre-sale access, you have to sign up for the mailing list. You'll get a code on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST.

Panic! At The Disco has been dropping a few social media hints of something new.

Before May, the group hadn't posted on Instagram since December 2020. You could say it's been an "Impossible Year" since the group said anything.