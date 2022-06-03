Greater San Antonio Community Bands Festival showcases local musicians

The County Line Community Band will be one of the many performers at the event happening on March 26. It is being put on by a new non-profit organization called the Greater San Antonio Community Bands Association. President of the organization, Toby Kight, spoke with KENS 5 Sunday Morning.



"We just started last year coming out of COVID," he said. "And it is great to be able to do this great event. It is a great thing for us to be able to come together with this organization. The festival is going to be great for our communities, and be able to bring music to all our folks."