Greater San Antonio Community Bands Festival showcases local musicians

SAN ANTONIO — Music lovers, listen up! The first-ever Greater San Antonio Community Bands Festival will take place later this month.
The County Line Community Band will be one of the many performers at the event happening on March 26. It is being put on by a new non-profit organization called the Greater San Antonio Community Bands Association. President of the organization, Toby Kight, spoke with KENS 5 Sunday Morning.
"We just started last year coming out of COVID," he said. "And it is great to be able to do this great event. It is a great thing for us to be able to come together with this organization. The festival is going to be great for our communities, and be able to bring music to all our folks."
The festival will take place at the Beethoven Maennerchor, located at 422 Pereida Street, on the south side. Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit organization.
It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the following performance times:
- 11:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Alamo City Community Marching Band
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
- 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Beethoven Dance Band
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: County Line Community Band
- 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Helotes Area Community Band
- 6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.: Heart of Texas Concert Band
- 7:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Beethoven Concert Band
"We have partnered with the Beethoven Maennerchor to be able to present this event," Knight said. We are very thankful for them for supporting us. The bands are excited for this."
Admission is a $5 donation and it is a family-friendly event. For more information on the organization, click here.