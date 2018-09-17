FORT WORTH, Texas — Matthew McConaughey is a fan of the University of Texas Longhorns, Willie Nelson's stuffed armadillo, Jay-Z, Philidelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, and apparently, K-pop boy band sensation BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys.

The Academy Award-winning actor and Austin-area resident was caught with his wife and kids grooving to the sounds of the South Korean band Sunday night at their "Love Yourself" world tour at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Sporting his famous catchphrase, "Alright, alright, alright," on his shirt and wearing sunglasses, the superstar didn't do the best job remaining incognito.

Lucky Twitter users said they were amazed they got to sit so close to the celebrity and find out that he's a fan of K-pop too.

Anna River said, "Today I saw an American actor, Matthew McConaughey taking fancam at #LOVE_YOURSELF tour in #FortWorth @BTS_twt Stans are evolving!"

Today I saw an American actor, Matthew McConaughey taking fancam at #LOVE_YOURSELF tour in #FortWorth @BTS_twt Stans are evolving!

And when Diego Cintron's sister bought her seats for the K-pop concert, she had no idea who would be sitting in front of her.

"My sister went to a BTS concert and one row in front of her was Matthew freaking McConaughey," he said.

My sister went to a BTS concert and one row in front of her was Matthew freaking McConaughey

A member of the BTS army, the boy band's large fan base, tagged KVUE in a picture and said, "Here is also a picture of him & his wife and children! They really enjoyed the concert! I'm so glad he was enjoying it even there were such a "language barrier". (Well bts always remove such idiotic barriers and I'm so thankful for them!)"

Here is also a picture of him & his wife and children! They really enjoyed the concert! I'm so glad he was enjoying it even there were such a "language barrier". (Well bts always remove such idiotic barriers and I'm so thankful for them!)

And a twitter user by the name of @honeyhjams_ said he happened to be sitting fairly close to the famous Texan, writing, "Anyway Matthew McConaughey was in my section at the Fort Worth BTS concert sjskskks [sic]."

anyway matthew mcconaughey was in my section at the fort worth bts concert sjskskks

BTS's Fort Worth show was one of five they're performing in the United States, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. And if you don't know who the Korean pop-sensations are or have never heard of their songs, don't worry because their star is on the rise.

According to the Star-Telegram, the band is bringing back the boy band pop scene, filling in the gap after the breakup of One Direction. The Star-Telegram reports that they're the first pop act since 2014 to have two number one albums in less than a year. And while they're albums are mostly sung in Korean, the band and the K-pop genre continues to grow in popularity in the U.S. and all over the world.

Check out their latest song with U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj, here.

