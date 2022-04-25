Lizzo announces 'Special Tour' dates, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Lizzo fans, rejoice! The pop superstar and queen of body positivity will make a stop in Austin this fall.
Lizzo announced the dates for her "Special Tour" on Monday, including an Oct. 25 show at Austin's Moody Center. Atlanta rapper Latto will open for Lizzo on the tour.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Moody Center's venue presale will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. American Express cardholders will have access to a special presale starting on Tuesday, and fans who pre-save Lizzo's upcoming album will have early access to tickets on Wednesday.
Lizzo's show at Moody Center will mark her second appearance in Austin this year. She delivered a keynote address during this year's South by Southwest interactive festival and also made an appearance at Amazon Prime's "Superheroes & Superstars" SXSW experience, where her show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" was featured.
If you're hoping to catch Lizzo this fall, you'll want to be ready to pounce when tickets go on sale. The last time she played in Austin, at the 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival, the crowd was so large that the fest made changes between Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 to make it easier for fans to see her.
If you can't snag Austin tickets, the Special Tour will make two other Texas stops. Lizzo will play in Houston on Oct. 26 and in Dallas on Oct. 28.
Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter
