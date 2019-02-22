SAN ANTONIO — Multi-platinum Latin rock band Maná will be making a stop in the Alamo City during their "Rayando El Sol" tour across the United States.

The band will return to the AT&T Center on Friday, November 15 as part of their first tour in three years. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. through the AT&T Center box office and Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-300.

The band will also offer VIP packages including premium seating, a VIP pre-show lounge, and more through VIPNation.com.

While the band won't make it to San Antonio until November, they will play several other Texas at the start of the tour in September. View the full list of Texas concert dates below.

Maná concert dates in Texas:

Wed Sep 04: Corpus Christi, American Bank Center

Fri Sep 06: Houston, Toyota Center

Sat Sep 07: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Wed Sep 11: El Paso, UTEP Don Haskins Center

Fri Nov 15: San Antonio, AT&T Center