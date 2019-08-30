HELOTES, Texas — You can join the party with Jon Pardi at John T. Floore Country Store for a two-night performance.

The Heartache Medication Tour is stopping in Helotes on Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

With a new album set to release Sept. 27, fans can expect to hear his latest country tracks, making them "Head Over Boots" for more.

Tickets are available on Ticketfly and you can visit the tour's Facebook page for more information.

Dust off your belt buckles and get "Back on the Backroads" as you head to see him in concert.