SAN ANTONIO — For one night, San Antonio is transforming into "Rhythm Nation" as Miss Janet Jackson makes a stop in the Alamo City on her Black Diamond World Tour.
The event is taking place Friday, Aug. 7, at the AT&T Center.
If you're looking to grab tickets, you can get them online on Ticketmaster's website starting Thursday at noon. A pre-sale will take place Tuesday at noon.
For further ticket information, click here.
