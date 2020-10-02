SAN ANTONIO — For one night, San Antonio is transforming into "Rhythm Nation" as Miss Janet Jackson makes a stop in the Alamo City on her Black Diamond World Tour.

The event is taking place Friday, Aug. 7, at the AT&T Center.

If you're looking to grab tickets, you can get them online on Ticketmaster's website starting Thursday at noon. A pre-sale will take place Tuesday at noon.

For further ticket information, click here.

Janet Jackson Music event in San Antonio, TX by Live Nation Concerts and 2 others on Friday, August 7 2020

RELATED: Let's Rodeo San Antonio! 🤠 Day-by-day planner before you hit the grounds

RELATED: Intocable coming to the Majestic Theatre this fall

RELATED: Latin rock icon Juanes coming to Texas in 2020