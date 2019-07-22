SAN ANTONIO — If you're a metal fan and looking to catch a show in San Antonio, Dream Theatre is set to perform on Tuesday, October 22.

If you're wondering what to expect, the press release describes the performance: "Chemistry triggers action. The bonds of disparate elements yield friction, energy, and ultimately incite creation. It happens throughout all of existence – especially in music."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. and are available online, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

Known for their songs like "Pull Me Under" and "The Spirit Carries On," don't wait "Another Day" to get your tickets once they go on sale.