Drake and 21 Savage reschedule Texas tour dates and add a new stop

The rappers are coming to the Lone Star State fresh off their album "Her Loss" which was released in 2022.

HOUSTON — You'll have to wait just a little bit longer if you had plans to see Drake and 21 Savage on tour in Texas.

The rappers announced they have rescheduled their Houston and Dallas tour dates from June to September. The good news is that due to the demand, a third stop was added in Austin.

Here are the new Texas dates for the It's All A Blur Tour:

If you've already purchased tickets for the original shows, don't worry! All tickets will be honored for the new dates.