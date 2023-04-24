Drake and 21 Savage reschedule Texas tour dates and add a new stop

HOUSTON — You'll have to wait just a little bit longer if you had plans to see Drake and 21 Savage on tour in Texas.
The rappers announced they have rescheduled their Houston and Dallas tour dates from June to September. The good news is that due to the demand, a third stop was added in Austin.
Here are the new Texas dates for the It's All A Blur Tour:
- Austin - Moody Center
- Monday, September 11
- Dallas - American Airlines Center
- Thursday, September 14
- Friday, September 15
- Houston - Toyota Center
- Sunday, September 17
- Monday, September 18
If you've already purchased tickets for the original shows, don't worry! All tickets will be honored for the new dates.
Presale tickets for the rescheduled dates go on sale starting Wednesday, April 26 for Cash App Card customers. Sprite will also have a presale period on their website starting April 27. Tickets go on sale for everyone starting April 28 at 12 p.m. on Drake's website.
For more information on the Drake and 21 Savage tour, visit Drake's website.