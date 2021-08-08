Calling all singers | Children's Chorus of San Antonio offers programs for all ages

The non-profit organization has programs for kids of all ages – from babies to high schoolers. The group is known for its singers performing at Carnegie Hall.

SAN ANTONIO — A long-time part of San Antonio's cultural scene is still accepting new young singers as the season starts up. Children's Chorus of San Antonio (CCSA), which started in 1983, has programs for kids of all ages: from babies to high schoolers.

Alex Moncada sang for eight years with CCSA. For the last two years, he has interned as a college student for the non-profit organization – and knows first-hand how important a solid music education can be.

"Music has always been a part of my life and CCSA is no exception to reinforcing how integral it is in life," Moncada said. "CCSA has taught me that a song is intelligent enough to make itself a housing facility for our memories and dreams. No one is just hearing music. They are expressing their feelings and emotions through this piece of composition."

Moncada is one of many students who the organization has sent to New York City's infamous Carnegie Hall to perform, representing the Alamo City in the Big Apple.

From that experience at Carnegie Hall to opportunities with established conductors such as Marguerite McCormick (CCSA's founder) along with Doreen Rao and Jonathan Griffith, Moncada said it's all had a tremendous impact on the development of his career pathway and goals in life.

"As a singer, I would attend rehearsals, retreats and performances – never thinking about who helped organize the event and for how long," he said. "Now, as marketing intern, I see first hand the immense effort necessary to maintain such a prestigious arts non-profit organization."