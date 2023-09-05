Becky G coming to San Antonio this fall

The 26-year-old is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

SAN ANTONIO — Becky G fans: the multi-platinum artist is coming to the Alamo City this fall.

The 26-year-old is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist. She'll be performing at the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Majestic's website says the tickets start at $40.49. This stop in San Antonio is part of Becky G's "Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour."

The artist took the Coachella stage by storm with Billboard saying that she "paid tribute to her Mexican roots, spotlighting Regional Mexican Music and its new generations of artists."

Becky G will expand into the TV and film space with her production company, and an emphasis on telling Latin stories through Latin voices, the Majestic's website reads.