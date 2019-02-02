AUSTIN, Texas — Texas legend George Strait has a new album in store for 2019 and it has a familiar cover.

Longtime Austin bar Broken Spoke has graced the cover of the king of country music's new album.

Take a look at the "Honky Tonk Time Machine" featured on George Strait's website.

Reports of his 2019 album started circulating toward the end of 2018, but label MCA Nashville confirmed Friday it will debut on March 29.

Strait's 30th career studio album will include a song he worked on with Willie Nelson called "Sing One With Willie."

Here's a look at his new album's track list:

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “Two More Wishes” (Written by Jim Lauderdale and Odie Blackmon) “Some Nights” (Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Phillip White) “God and Country Music” (with Harvey Strait and written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna) “Blue Water” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “Sometimes Love” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “Código” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “Old Violin” (Written by Johnny Paycheck) “Take Me Away” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “The Weight of the Badge” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon) “Honky Tonk Time Machine” (Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Bart Butler) “What Goes Up” (Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Jeff Hyde) “Sing One with Willie” (featuring Willie Nelson and written by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon)

Broken Spoke has been an Austin staple for more than 50 years and nearly every inch of space in that bar is packed with memories.

James White, who built and runs the dance hall, will celebrate 55 years of serving the Austin community this fall.

To pre-order the Honky Tonk Time Machine, click here.

