HOUSTON — It was 24 years ago today, Feb. 26, 1995, when Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed her last concert.

It was at RodeoHouston, when it was still in the Astrodome.

And it was only a month later she was murdered.

Thousands of people packed the Astrodome to hear Selena perform hits like "Amor Prohíbido," "I Will Survive" and "Last Dance." This was also the first and last time Selena wore her purple jumpsuit that became very popular.

After her death, Selena’s family released the RodeoHouston concert as an album called “Live! The Last Concert.”

Thanks to YouTube, you can relive much of the concert right now. Don't forget to grab the tissues.

Were you there when Selena performed at the rodeo in 1995? Share your story and photos on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM