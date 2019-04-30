AUSTIN, Texas — The wait is over!

The Austin City Limits Festival released its 2019 lineup Tuesday and it does not disappoint.

Guns N' Roses, Cardi B, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the headliners set to take the stage at the festival in October. For a look at the full lineup, click here.

Festival organizers had been sharing "Magic Eye" puzzles online, hinting at who's coming before they announced the lineup.

The festival will be from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon.