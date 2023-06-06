'The Flash in Concert' making world premiere in Dallas

The unique event will see the Dallas Pops symphony perform the score of "The Flash" along to the film.

DALLAS — Fans of The Flash will have a unique opportunity to see the hero's upcoming film at the end of June, as "The Flash in Concert" will have its world premiere accompanied by the Dallas Pops.

"The Flash in Concert" is a screening of the new DC film along with a live musical score performed by the Dallas Pops on Sunday, July 31 at The Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. It's part of DC's "DC in Concert' series.

“We are as excited as the fans are to see 'The Flash' hit screens June 16 and we can’t wait to bring the film to the concert hall in July for a live concert experience," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, in a statement. "We have seen amazing audiences in both the US and Europe for our other DC in Concert films and we believe the chance to see ‘The Flash’ in a live concert setting is a really special event that audiences will love."

This is the third "DC in Concert" film, a global film concert series featuring live symphony orchestras performing to DC films, with previous films including "Batman in Concert" and "The Batman in Concert."

The score was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, and the Pops' performance will be conducted by James Olmstead.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9, and can be bought either on Ticketmaster or DCFilmsinConcert.com.