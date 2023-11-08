The Eras Tour film coming to local theatres

Sing along to top hits like All Too Well, Love Story, Style and Wildest Dreams

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Taylor Swift is hitting the big screen and bringing "The Eras Tour" – a three-hour concert film documenting her blockbuster live tour – to theaters around the country, including here in San Antonio.

And tickets are selling out fast, with some media reports comparing the pre-release hype to that of a Marvel movie.

Many theatre chains like Santikos, AMC, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and even New Braunfels Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre plan to screen the movie, which releases Oct. 13. Some of the theatres will also provide special screenings where movie-goers can dance, socialize and show off their outfits. And at Stars & Stripes, patrons are being encouraged to sing as loud as they can from the comfort of their own car.

Swift's "Eras Tour," which began back in March, has sold out stadiums across the country and caused havoc for those trying to buy through Ticketmaster—to the point that hundreds of fans have sued the ticket-seller after a chaotic online rush earlier this year.

Those who were not fortunate enough to secure live concert tickets can stop by the movie theatre and enjoy the show on the big screen, but be warned: Tickets are already going fast, especially when it comes to large-format viewing options.

At Santikos Casa Blanca, the vast majority of seats still available are in the bottom few rows. At downtown's AMC Rivercenter IMAX, all but one of the six Oct. 13 showings are completely sold out, with Saturday and Sunday tickets also going fast.

The pop icon says that if you go to the theatre to enjoy the concert film, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing are highly encouraged."

So, don't shake it off and make sure to grab your tickets soon before they're all gone.





