The calendar has flipped to February, and it’s time to make some Academy Awards predictions. Typing that is unusual—so soon? Didn’t the Chiefs just win the Super Bowl? 2019 was unquestionably one of the decade’s best years purely for breadth of quality at the movies, and it’s a bit of a shame that the conversation about which ones do and don’t deserve to be cinematically canonized is being sliced short by a few weeks, as if Oscar knows that the weight of what he brings – in gold and in history – doesn’t match up to the legacy that the year has already created for itself.

So here we are, just a couple of weeks removed from the Golden Globes and the new decade still in its very early days, and we’re about to put a bow on the last one. Might the abbreviated Oscar season have led to some surprises? We won’t know for sure until Sunday, but it’s notable that a Best Picture race broadly considered one of the most uniquely wide open campaigns as recently as on New Year’s has come down to arguably two frontrunners, perhaps three.

Meanwhile, predictions that a few months ago might have been shots in the dark when it comes to this year’s acting categories mostly feel like surefire locks now, to say nothing of the performances left on the outside looking in. The biggest chaos agent as far as nominee groupings go seems, at this point in time, to lie over in Best Animated Feature, where Netflix’s “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” stole a spot from Disney’s monolithic “Frozen II.” A victory for Pixar isn’t a sure bet there by any means.

With that being said, here is where my gut is leaning in regards to what will unfold on Sunday evening—as well as what I believe should win, and a sixth nominee I would have liked to see recognized. Make sure to return over the course of the week; we are starting with predictions for the acting categories, and will continue adding as the week goes on. By Friday, you’ll see all 24 on here, including Best Picture.

Happy prediction-making. Let’s get started.

Best Actor

Should win: Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory” (“Dolor y Gloria”)

Banderas’s first Oscar nomination comes by way of him playing a fictionalized, creatively-stalled version of his longtime friend, collaborator and director Pedro Almodóvar in this exceptional Spanish-language movie, in which Banderas manifests tenderness by way of ticking-clock reflection. The camera adores Banderas’s face, often letting it fill the frame, and for good reason—he translates entire manifestos of quiet desperation in solitary, silent glances.

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Could we ever figure out why it took 20 years and numerous worthy roles for Phoenix to finally become the frontrunner of an acting race at the Oscars, for a flashy and ostensibly difficult role as a character the Academy honored another portrayal of just a decade ago? Of course we can. The only way Phoenix could be more of a lock for Best Actor is if he’d sung Sondheim himself in Todd Phillips’s indulgently narcissistic crime drama. The stairs will do.

Should’ve been nominated: Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

A comeback narrative I would’ve fully taken up arms to support. Alas, like one of Rudy Ray Moore’s spitfire verses, the conversation seemed to have sped by as fast as it arrived.

Best Actress

Should win: Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

The most thrilling long take of the year belongs not to “1917,” but to a monologue Johansson‘s Nicole delivers early in “Marriage Story” to her lawyer, in which she tells the story of how she and Charlie met, and how a spark devolved into inevitable separation. It’s a story of love over the span of years, and it unfolds in a series of impeccably-delivered lines and self-searching stares. She’s fantastic.

Will win: Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

I wager we’ll see a surprise in this category for the second straight year, and my crutch is the admittedly-fragile belief that the combination of narratives (the first nomination, the career legacy) will outpace the split dissemination of votes between this and Johansson’s other Oscar-nominated turn over in Best Supporting Actress. If logic prevails and Renée Zellweger grabs her second Academy Award, we’re going to have to start reckoning with how we cement Oscar victories at the release of first-look photos, especially when it comes to how much of that conversation can be shared for other deserving performances.

Should’ve been nominated: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Must I really explain myself?

Best Supporting Actor

Should win: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

In a three-and-a-half-hour film simply brimming with triumphs, Pesci is its most resonant, balancing the zeal of Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa with quiet authority and contrasting the numbing killer instincts of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran with heartbreaking inevitability. I suspect the image of a past-his-time, imprisoned Russell Bufalino still delicately tearing away at his bread after dipping it in grape juice – the culinary ritual that evolves from decorum to surrender over the course of the movie – will remain with me for years. Pesci deserves his second Oscar. But I won’t be enraged when it goes to who it will go to. It’s what it is.

Will win: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Suddenly, this feels like it could be the only award that Quentin Tarantino’s fantasia of 1960s Los Angeles will walk away with come Sunday night. Not that anyone could argue it—for a Tarantino movie that has characteristically blossomed many a critical conversation, Pitt’s squeaky-cool and damned funny performance as a stuntman who’s perfectly content lagging a step or two behind everyone around him has been its one constant in the months since the film’s release. When he lit up an acid cigarette with the words “And awayyyy we go,” he may as well have been referring to his inevitable awards campaign. His first career Oscar statuette will be the most crowd-pleasing of this year’s actor honorees.

Should’ve been nominated: Juan Ramón López, “Tigers Are Not Afraid” (“Vuelven”)

This young actor’s devastating, reality-echoing turn in Issa López’s Peter Pan-esque dark fantasy was the best child performance in a year stocked with great child performances, and hammers home with eerie truth the effects of cartel violence on Mexican families and bonds below the border.

Best Supporting Actress

Should win: Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

An absolute firecracker in Greta Gerwig’s masterful adaptation, and the supporting performance that consistently rises to the top of a luxurious number of fantastic supporting performances. Pugh is charged with one of 2019’s toughest tasks in translating the gulf of time, intentionality and conviction separating her from bouncy teen and resolute adult; she handles it to a near-miraculous degree. I’d love to see the Academy recognize one of the year’s most dynamic breakout performers.

Will win: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

You could argue that Dern’s turn as the adaptable lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama splits the difference between her two other major 2019 roles, the scene-chewing Renata Klein in “Big Little Lies” and scene-marinating Marmee in “Little Women.” Will winning her first Academy Award be the apex of Dern’s busy last few years, or does that come later with the sixth “Jurassic Park” picture?

Should’ve been nominated: The women of “Parasite”

Jo Yeo-jeong as the precise and precisely naïve affluent mother. Park So-dam as the cunning teen who’s too smart to live below street level. Jang Hye-jin as the housemaid whose clear air of knowing superiority still yields surprise. Perhaps the Academy’s inability to decide which cogs of Bong Joon-ho’s broadly-stunning ensemble most deserves a nomination is the reason none of them did, but there’s just as strong a case that more than one – maybe even three – of this category’s five slots could have been filled with actresses from “Parasite.”

