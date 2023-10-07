‘King Coal’ Review: A transfixing eulogy for an American way of life

This new documentary burrows into the complex relationship an entire region of the country has to coal, and into how difficult it is to shed an identity.

TEXAS, USA — An elegantly crafted and utterly transfixing documentary that deserves better than the scant few days it’ll get in San Antonio theaters next week, “King Coal” is only in the most general of terms about American reliance on coal. To stop there would be like saying last year’s “Descendant” is about the search for a long-lost slave ship. Or that “Time” – another recent documentary gem that understands learning about the world, truly learning about it, demands an experience of feeling more than merely sharing facts – is solely about the long-term effects of incarceration.

In the case of “King Coal,” what might be a simple takeaway – coal as the driving force of the corners of Appalachian communities director Elaine McMillion Sheldon introduces us to – gains such magnitudes of complexity that it glides the viewer backward and forward in time, attitude, philosophy, identity. “A place of mountain and myths” is how we’re introduced to its many forested towns, the words uttered by a child narrator who serves as a sort of spiritual and philosophical guide to questions Sheldon underscores but never presses about the effects of paying such strict loyalty to a natural resource that you don’t know any other way of living, and wouldn't know how to learn a new one even if you wanted to.

Coal isn’t just a way of life in places we visit in this documentary. It is life. At the local fair, visitors gawk at coal-shovelers competing for the fastest time. At New Year’s Eve gatherings, basketball-sized chunks of the stuff are spun by laughing children. Mines are destinations for school field trips, while their deeper crevices are spoken about with reverence by miners who know there are a dozen ways their life can be threatened in an instant. We get a brief glimpse at a beauty pageant where a competitor dances in honor of those workers who venture into the dark undergrounds… you might be able to guess the title they’re vying to win. If the evocative opening moments of “King Coal” feel like entering a legend, what follows over 80 mesmerizing minutes is an inquiry into being so dedicated to a single path that looking backwards might bring an unwanted burden into view. Is this region the king of coal, or is coal the king of this region?

The answer may be clear to us, but it makes it no less fascinating to observe how those we see in the movie reckon with them… or don’t. Sheldon, able to infuse immense melancholy into the simple image of hand brushing across moss seeping into an inky-black tunnel, hardly puts herself at risk of shattering the stakes. The implications of her film shrinks and expands as organically as breathing. Sometimes it’s glimpsed in the tattoo a miner is receiving, at others in the ponderings of a young narrator who feels detached from time but inextricably linked from time’s impact. If “King Coal” neglects sharing brochure-ready details of what coal-mining does to the environment, it instead portrays the erosion in such a way that we might come to understand why denizens would pay no mind to such details while keeping pride in their dominant industry alive on public murals and high school football fields.

You come to sympathize with them. After all, it can be so much easier remaining in the king’s court when you don’t know how the world has moved on outside it.

So what is “King Coal” about? It’s about a community’s relationship to the world around and under it, a relationship the movie understands is complicated, inherently beautiful and a touch tragic as well. By the end, it’s come to feel like a eulogy. What’s mined from that closure might represent the future of an entire region.

"King Coal" is not rated. It's now in San Antonio theaters. Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon

2023