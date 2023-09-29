‘Flora and Son’ Review: John Carney strikes a familiar, moving tune

The director "Sing Street" returns with a drama that trades in the neon-tinged flair for humbler romantic rhythms.

TEXAS, USA — It isn’t, nor has it ever been, entirely accurate to say that John Carney makes musicals.

Yet for whatever elaborate choreography or set pieces the Irish director might unburden himself of with his musically inclined narratives, he nonetheless sets himself up for a very different challenge: How to convincingly use song to draw us into his stories, most of them of the romantic variety, without the flamboyance that traditional musicals use to hook audiences into the kind of mushy storytelling we might call foul on in straight-faced dramas? There’s flamboyance in Carney’s ‘80s-textured “Sing Street,” to be sure, but that movie’s back-alley music video scenes might fall apart under scrutiny were it not grounded by the instantly relatable story of a young outsider wanting to impress the mysterious girl at school. As a result, the kind of scene we might cringe away from instead wins us over with its earnestness.

Carney has mostly excelled at staying atop that tightrope, whether with a delicate gait (“Once”) or leaps of flair (“Sing Street”). The best evidence in his newest movie, “Flora and Son,” comes when we watch the eponymous teen, Max (Orén Kinlan), rapping his way through a low-budget music video complete with minks, sunset glares and exaggerated gestures.

It’s a stupefying sequence—not because I recoiled, but because I didn’t. Because the characters of “Flora and Son” place varying emotional values on different kinds of music, what may sounds on paper like parody instead becomes an affirmation of that undeniable truth Carney has refined over the course of his filmmaking career: Song has an inexplicable way of pulling people together and helping them find themselves. Carney also writes the original songs that inevitably serve as centerpieces of his movies, and though the earworms this time around sound closer than ever to generic indie/pop-radio mainstays, it remains tough to pick out any truly phony notes through most of his latest, heartlifting drama.

Things aren’t as easygoing for Flora (Eve Hewson) when we meet her. A young single mother who knows little more than sipping wine, bringing strangers home from the club and enduring the latest tirade from Max – often by matching his caustic jabs with her own – she doesn’t have much of an enticing melody. In fact, she doesn't seem to have room in her heart for music at all… at least not the soulful rhythms we tend to associate with Carney. We can probably chalk that up to her jerk of an ex-boyfriend (Jack Reynor), himself a former musician who never made it big with his Post Malone-esque ballads, but who doesn’t regret giving it his best shot, either.

Flora might be the prickliest protagonist Carney has ever conjured up. If the writer-director were less deliberate, his latest movie, already setting out with the familiar thematic riff of single motherhood, might’ve caved to being little more than a predictable reclamation project whose allegory we can spot as soon as Flora plucks a humbled acoustic guitar from the dumpster on a whim. It’s meant to be a gift for Max, a way to occupy his time and distract him from making one last bad decision that’ll get him sent to stricter confines. He not-so-respectfully declines; Max's musical inclinations are more of the hip-hop and bass-heavy variety.

"Flora and Son" finds its rhythm when she takes up the guitar herself, learning the basics with the help of an LA-based teacher Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, disarmingly lovely) whom she seeks out online. Instrumentation forges connection in Carney’s movies, and you don’t have to have seen his prior ones to see romance blooming between the two. Carney molds the relationship smartly—Flora has the lived experience to create honest art, and before very long an amusing teacher-student dynamic emboldened by transatlantic differences becomes a mutual one of collaboration and increasing vulnerability. Don’t worry about the fact that Gordon-Levitt and Hewson can only conjure so much chemistry through laptop screens; Carney compensates beautifully in a movie he directs with the gentle hand of someone who knows reliably well how to pluck our heart’s strings.

What “Flora and Son” embraces that sets it apart from Carney’s prior triumphs is a simple but effective shift in perspective. The movie understands that while we look to the stage to gauge the electricity of a musical performance, its deeper impact is glimpsed when turning our eyes to those in the audience. So it goes that “Flora and Son” is at its most moving when a musician (whether of the guitar-playing or beat-laying kind) plays a song and the camera observes whoever is paying close attention, their appearance both relaxed and leaning in – surrendering, in other words – to this sonic language offering more than words spoken, whispered or shouted. Hewson is our proxy for much of it, and she performs admirably as someone who may have always been looking for a reason to let her guard down a bit, just to see what happens. More surprising is Gordon-Levitt, whose weathered and lovelorn gaze contains some moderate David Strathairn energy. Maybe the 42-year-old is entering a new phase in his career? Regardless, it's amusing to think we're revisiting his "(500) Days of Summer" character 15 years down the line.

There's a bit of unavoidable convenience, though, to how the mood of the movie’s ensemble eventually shifts in perfect harmony, as if no band ever rocked the house without a sound check. And while Flora and Max’s relationship sticks to the periphery for much of the first half while she’s falling in love through Zoom, Carney doesn’t entirely pay off the justification of parental obliviousness once she pays two minutes of attention of Max’s musical hobbies and glows with newfound adoration at musical talent that hasn’t been teased up to that point. But Carney compensates with sheer, swoony charm, as well as the deft touches of comedy that feel like natural byproducts of the drama.

For a while, too, we think Carney’s storytelling has gotten so generous for his characters that any narrative thorns might be clipped before they can draw blood. Bold as that may be, it’s not the case; if “Flora and Son’s” third act is by far its weakest stretch, then it’s also evidence that a live performance sometimes sounds truer when our ears notice a chord or two has been missed along the way. Things ultimately work out a bit too succinctly, even suddenly, in a climactic performance that unnecessarily reaches beyond the movie’s own world. But music remains the magical element of Carney’s universe; it isn’t something that’s missing, only waiting for its implicit power to be discovered and embraced.

"Flora and Son" is in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+. It's rated R for language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use. Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Starring Eva Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor

Directed and written by John Carney

2023

---