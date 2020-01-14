Movie lovers, we are off the races. Or is it the homestretch?

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, set for Feb. 9 – about two weeks earlier than film’s biggest night is usually held – were announced on Monday morning, bringing expected representation from the old guard (Scorsese! Tarantino! Mendes!), a few did-you-realize-they-were-first-time-nominees first-time nominees (Pryce! Banderas!) and, perhaps most definitively, proof that the Academy is still holding on tightly to an outdated way of thinking about who to recognize, despite initiatives in recent years to diversify and de-age its voting body.

But more on that later. We have less time than usual this year to make sense of the Oscar nominees before its time to fill out a ballot, so here are the key takeaways from this year’s field, beginning, naturally, with one of the big winners….

“Joker” remains a force of nature

Released just a few months ago, Todd Phillips’s moody, violent, discourse-sparking take on the iconic Batman villain has since become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, the most profitable comic book movie of all time, and the highest-grossing entry in the storied career of its star, Joaquin Phoenix (not adjusting for inflation). What could come next? How about 11 Oscar nominations—the most of any movie this year.

Sam Mendes’s technically-marvelous World War I drama “1917,” Martin Scorsese’s decades-spanning gangster epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 LA fantasia “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” each followed with 10 nods each.

The development isn’t shocking for “Joker,” which hit the sweet spot of arriving at a time when the Academy is – slowly but surely – becoming more amenable to comic book fare and Phillips’s insistence on subverting comic book inspirations by paying aesthetic homage to the gritty early works of Martin Scorsese. The result: Nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and a slew of technical categories, indicating wide support from all branches of the Academy. Suffice to say, no comic book movie in history has garnered as many nods; “The Dark Knight” came closest with eight.

But does most nominations portend a Best Picture victory? Recent history isn’t much of an indicator. The leading nominee-getter won the big prize in almost exactly half of the 20 Academy Awards ceremonies this century—nine times it happened, most recently in 2018 with “The Shape of Water.” Still, a Best Picture win by “Joker” – and its contender status shouldn’t be denied – would obviously make history in that no comic book movie has won Best Picture. It’s exactly the kind of chaotic energy the Clown Prince of Crime himself would revel in.

Male-centric stories – and male filmmakers – still reign

Peek at this year’s nine Best Picture nominees and you’ll notice a theme that’s linked Oscar honorees for decades: Stories centered largely around white men, and usually told by white men, too. From “The Irishman” and “Joker” to “1917,” “Once Upon a Time…” and even “Jojo Rabbit,” the Academy decided on a Best Picture lineup with little diversity (“Little Women” and “Parasite” proving the exceptions to the rule this year), and extended that mindset down to the Best Director category, where nary a single woman is listed, despite 2019 being one of the strongest years on record for female filmmakers.

The lack of a directing nod for Greta Gerwig is the easiest snub to point to when her innovative remix of “Little Women” garnered nominations in other major categories including Picture and Adapted Screenplay, but Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” – two dynamic, female-centric stories told from fresh perspectives that are among the year’s very best movies – going completely unrecognized is impossible to ignore, as are the total absences of Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” Melina Matsoukas’s “Queen & Slim,” Claire Denis’s “High Life,” Mati Diop’s “Atlantics,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency,” Julia Hart’s “Fast Color,” Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy” and Nia DaCosta’s “Little Woods.”

It’d be a disservice to mention that the Academy was also one nomination away from another group of all-white acting nominees, a few years after #OscarsSoWhite supposedly kick-started the body’s efforts to diversify. Cynthia Erivo is the lone person of color among the 20 acting nominees for her turn as Harriet Tubman, and also at the end of a year when Black and Asian performers starred in standout movies.

If the Academy wants to be serious about its stated mission of “recognizing excellence in motion picture arts and sciences, inspiring imagination and connecting the world” through film, it seems it would be in its best interest to recognize more than one predominant type of story, one predominant demographic of filmmaker.

Established names still reign, too

This year was also among the best in recent cinema history for young filmmakers too; directors broke out or otherwise fortified their fresh presence in Hollywood, and 2019 was immense for the works of writer-directors and actors of a new generation that make the new decade an exciting one to look forward to.

Aside from the aforementioned Wang and Scafaria, the Safdie Brothers achieved breakout status with their frenetic gambling drama “Uncut Gems,” a movie over-performing at the box office over the holiday season. Joe Talbot made one of the year’s most gorgeous, warm and vital movies in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” And Trey Edward Shult’s “Waves” feels of apiece with the Millenial perspective, in form and function. None were recognized.

Meanwhile, mesmeric sophomore efforts from Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers and Ari Aster culminated in a total of one nomination – a Cinematography nod for Egger’s Bergman-esque psychological bromance “The Lighthouse” – as the Academy continues its strange aversion to the horror genre, “Get Out’s” success notwithstanding. Instead, voters went nostalgic, leaning heavily towards established scribes and directors reminiscent of cinema’s past rather than what’s to come in the immediate future, and is indeed here now.

The trend largely extended to the acting categories, where the Supporting Actor group in particular – comprised of Hanks, Hopkins, Pacino, Pesci and Pitt – is enough to make you wonder what decade it is. The actress side fared a little younger –nominating Florence Pugh for her “Little Women” turn at the end of a breakout year is a particularly inspired choice – though the absence of Lupita Nyong’o for her pair of singular and singularly terrifying roles in “Us” is one omission that will be picked apart for years.

Netflix continues its meteoric rise

A year after the streaming pioneer turned what we thought of as a legitimate awards contender upside down with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and 15 total nominations, it garnered nine more for a total of 24.

The result is expected—Netflix had four major films vying for Academy Awards this year as opposed to just one, and its nominations success comes with one of those, “Dolemite Is My Name,” being completely shut out. “The Irishman” and its 10 nominations lead the pack, followed by six for “Marriage Story” and a smattering of others, including “Klaus” surprisingly popping up in Animated Feature and “American Factory” rightfully taking its place in the Documentary lineup.

But a larger presence in the field does not a larger yield of statuettes make. Between “Roma” and the documentary “Period. End of Sentence.,” Netflix won four Oscars at last year’s ceremony. Taking a look at this year’s individual categories, there’s a more-than-possible situation that the streaming platform may not surpass that figure on Feb. 9, or even reach it.

“The Irishman” is no sure bet for any of its major categories, save perhaps for Adapted Screenplay, where it’s going up against the arguably-weaker “The Two Popes,” another Netflx product. Joe Pesci and Al Pacino are both nominated for their supporting turns in “Irishman”—they may very well cancel each other out, and the statue is Brad Pitt’s to lose anyway. “Marriage Story” has lost some momentum since its release; Supporting Actress could be the only win Noah Baumbach’s divorce dramedy ends up with, seeing as how Laura Dern is on a tear this awards season. “American Factory” is one of the best movies of the year, but “Honeyland” and “For Sama” are beloved docs in their own right. As respected as they are, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins are the underdoggiest of underdogs in their respective categories.

It’s going to be interesting to watch play out on Oscar night. Netflix’s slate of original films from acclaimed directors will only grow from here—is that something the traditionally-inclined Academy is willing to consider, especially in light of “Green Book” defeating “Roma” for the biggest prize last year?

Cats, we hardly knew ye

Once upon a summer, we considered the Academy Awards prospects of the psychological horror…er…big-screen adaptation of the Broadway classic “Cats.” You may have heard of it.

But you most likely didn’t pay to go see it. The film – in which the likes of Judi Dench, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson dance and prance under a layer of digital fur – didn’t bomb at the box office so much as fail to even register, having made just $26 million dollars against a nearly-$100 million budget after critics derided it as everything from “baffling” to “bizarre and boring.” After its dismal opening weekend, Universal pulled the plug on campaigning the film for awards consideration. Yikes.

Tom Hooper has been a big-ticket director when it comes to realizing projects with Oscar potential; stretching back to the Best Picture-winning “The King’s Speech” in 2010, his films this decade have tallied a staggering 24 nominations. “Cats” was always going to be his biggest test, but in the end its final Oscar hopes rested on Original Song, where Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Beautiful Ghosts” had a shot at being nominated.

It was not. And thus ends the story of “Cats,” at least until it starts becoming a midnight movie favorite at local theaters. Perhaps it’s fur the best.

Saga endings go largely unrecognized

The summer and winter movie seasons weren’t without their juggernaut blockbusters, and 2019 provided two of them that were more than big-budget spectacle—they were culminations of massive undertakings in cinematic storytelling. Would “Avengers: Endgame” – the end of a 21-movie-long Marvel Studios chapter – or “The Rise of Skywalker” – the apparent finale to an iconic story 40 years in the making – receive a “Return of the King” treatment from the Academy, and be recognized in upper-tier categories for the impact their respective franchises have had?

The Academy passed. Neither film garnered a Best Picture nomination (though, especially in the case of “Endgame,” it wasn’t for lack of trying) instead settling for the expected: Visual Effects nods for both, as well as Original Score and Sound Editing nods for “Rise of Skywalker.”

Recency bias is a thing. Or is it?

With the Oscars moved up this year, the deadline for voting, naturally, also moved up. As in, two-days-after-the-Golden-Globes moved up. The Golden Globes can be relied on for its rather outlandish selections and general lack of predictive power for the Academy Awards, though last year proved exceptional when it named “Green Book” among the year’s two best movies and gave acting awards to Rami Malek and Olivia Colman—moves that the Oscars mirrored some weeks later.

With the shorter time window to catch up on movies and consider all their options, might Academy voters have looked to this year’s Globes for some guidance? Two of the more surprising victors of the evening – Awkwafina and Taron Egerton, for their turns in “The Farewell” and “Rocketman,” respectively – got the biggest boost they could have asked for.

The Academy didn’t bite. Or, perhaps, voters’ minds were made up before the Globes to a higher degree than we may think, as Awkwafina and Egerton failed to secure acting bids on Monday. On the flip side, Phoenix, Pitt, Dern and Renée Zellweger – a quarter of Golden Globes victors and more experienced awards-circuit travelers who had more momentum heading into the evening – did secure Oscars bids, and at least three of them are the frontrunners in their respective categories.

The Best Drama victory of “1917” at the Golden Globes, however, proves to be more of a wild card in the Best Picture race. On the night it was awarded, most of the country hadn’t seen the movie yet; it opened in wide release five days later. The late-release plan was certainly a gamble on the part of Universal considering the shift in the Oscar ceremony’s schedule, but so far it’s paid off—“1917” opened with $36.5 million this weekend, dethroned the latest “Star Wars” entry at the box office, received critical and audience acclaim, and garnered the second-most Oscar nominations on Monday morning.

It’s been a pretty good few weeks for a movie that most Americans didn’t know existed a few months ago. You could even call it one of the two or three strongest Best Picture contenders at this point in time. Speaking of which…

So, who’s in the lead for Best Picture?

An interesting question indeed. More often than not, at this point in the year, the Best Picture narrative is typically Movie A vs. Movie B; think “The Hurt Locker” vs. “Avatar” in 2010, or “The Social Network” vs. “The King’s Speech” in 2011, or “Birdman” vs. “Boyhood” in 2015, or “Moonlight” vs. “La La Land” in 2017…you get the idea.

Not so this year, with the Oscars less than a month away. Signaling just how good 2019 was for movies, there’s a handful jockeying for position after the various individual guilds have released their nominations—among them the foreign-language critical darling “Parasite,” and the aforementioned “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Joker” and “The Irishman.” Each of the other four movies in the field – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women” and “Ford v Ferrari” – have their own cases.

There’s no point getting lost in the weeds and making a Best Picture prediction now; that fun comes later. But there are some key indicators of who may be inches ahead of the pack…or otherwise a reason to talk ourselves into thinking who is.

Consider this: Best Editing. Only once since 2000 has a film not been nominated in that category and gone on to win Best Picture (“Birdman,” five years ago). Applying that qualifier to this year’s Best Picture crop, a pair of major frontrunners get booted out of the race: “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “1917,” neither of which is up for Best Editing. The movies that are: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Parasite.”

The case for “Parasite” is an interesting one—a thrilling work from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, it’s the rare international Best Picture nominee, one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2019 and a major hit with American audiences. Its Editing nod, as well as a Production Design nomination, are two unexpected boosts of momentum for the film, which also has nods in Original Screenplay, Director and International Feature…but working against it is a lack of acting nominations. Rarely does a movie win Best Picture without at least one; the last was “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009. And there’s no saying the Academy won’t do what it did last year with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma”: That is, fence in the success of a major international contender in the International Feature category and call it a day.

Does the momentum then go to “Joker,” or perhaps “The Irishman”? The box office prowess of the former may sway voters one way….and the legacy of the filmmaker and cast at the center of the latter may sway them in the other. Both have the all-important Best Director nomination – “Jojo,” “Ferrari” and “Little Women” do not – though Robert DeNiro wasn’t nominated for his leading turn in “The Irishman.” Why might that be important? Well, Just three times since 2010 has the Best Picture winner not been nominated in Lead Actor or Lead Actress. Which would leave….

We’re getting ahead of ourselves. All is to say: Oscar season is unequivocally here. Let’s enjoy it in the abbreviated time we have—chaos, predictions, discussions and all.