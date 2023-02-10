Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' is coming to theaters across US

The Renaissance tour kicked off in May, with over 2 million fans experiencing it throughout the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Taylor Swift will take over movie theaters in October, and now Beyoncé will rule November.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" will be released in movie theaters across the United States starting Nov. 30, it was announced Monday.

The new film follows Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concert tour from its inception to the opening show in Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City.

Movie theater chains showing the film include Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, AMC Theatres, and Marcus Theatres. Tickets went on sale Monday, with additional showtimes to be added, starting at $22.

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens - sure to have fans crazy in love.”

“We’re thrilled that Beyoncé is bringing Renaissance to movie theatres so more fans can celebrate her groundbreaking tour,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “Concerts, like movies, are meant to be experienced together, with friends, family and other fans. Audiences are hungry to enjoy these one-of-a-kind events that provide the in-person energy of seeing their favorite diva live.”

