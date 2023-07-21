Which Barbie look are you according to your state? Check out all 50 looks!

Some of the looks' color choices were based on popular pro or college sports teams in the state.

WASHINGTON — Barbie fever continues!

The Barbie movie is out in all cinemas across the globe. Madhouse Labs created a list of Barbie looks by state in the U.S. as an entertaining media project to coincide with the current Barbie hype.

The looks were created using the AI tool 'Midjourney,' which is an independent AI art generator that turns text-based prompts into images. Some of the looks' color choices were sometimes based on popular pro or college sports teams in the state. Other designs seem to come from amalgamations of the particular state's flag.

What Barbie are you? Check here the looks:

Washington

Idaho

Oregon

Massachusetts

West Virginia

Alabama

Tennessee

Hawaii

Louisiana

California

Missouri

North Carolina

Maine

Colorado

Kansas

New York

New Mexico

Connecticut

Arkansas

Georgia

South Dakota

New Jersey

Michigan

Arizona

Delaware

Vermont

Utah

Illinois

Virginia

Wyoming

Oklahoma

Alaska

Nevada

Rhode Island

Nebraska

Maryland





North Dakota

Kentucky

Pennsylvania

Montana

Mississippi

South Dakota

Florida

Texas

South Carolina

Minnesota

Ohio

New Hampshire

Wisconsin

Iowa

