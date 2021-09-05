Movies coming soon to downtown alley that's brought us snow and music

Movies like "Napoleon Dynamite," "Office Space" and "Die Hard" will be shown in Peacock Alley (south of Travis Park) during October, November and December.

SAN ANTONIO — The video above is about a mural project sponsored by Centro SA, visible from Peacock Alley (to the west).

If you missed it over the summer – experiencing the unique opportunity to take in a free movie under the charming string lights in San Antonio's Peacock Alley – no worries. There are three chances to do so before the year is over, starting this week.

On Friday, "Napoleon Dynamite" will be shown at the location nestled in between two old buildings, just a block south of Travis Park. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. and to make things extra fun for fans of the 2004 film, event organizers are hoping having tator tots on hand for the first 50 attendees will make them chuckle. Also, Gatorade will be passed out to those first 50 people as well.

The movies in Peacock Alley are made possible thanks to the City of San Antonio Center City Development and Operations Department (CCDO) and Centro San Antonio.

You are welcome to take lawn chairs and there will be themed food and beverages for sale, too, at each showing.

The events are open to the public. And if you can't make it Friday, put these next two dates on your calendar:

Friday, November 12: Office Space

Friday, December 10: Die Hard

Peacock Alley has hosted thousands of people with events featuring local artists, businesses and musicians who have used the space to connect the public. It was also the site where people enjoyed seeing it snow in 2019 (before the real winter storm of 2020).