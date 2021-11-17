Monster Jam mayhem returns to the Alamo City

Here's what you can expect from this jaw-dropping experience coming to the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all motorsports fans!

Monster Jam returns to the Alamodome on Jan. 15-16 featuring an intense competition of world-class athletes and massive trucks performing jaw-dropping stunts.

The event brings male and female athletes driving 12,000 pound Monster Jam trucks to compete for points involving freestyle tricks, backflips, donuts and racing speeds up to 70 MPH, according to a press release.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party will also return where fans can experience the trucks up close, meet drivers, take pictures and other family-friendly activities. Pit passes are available for $20.

Tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, Nov 23.