204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.

Mitchell's Landing will be a destination playground in the 2000 block of Hardy Oak Parkway within Classen-Steubing Ranch Park. The park will have 164 parking spots, walking trails, a pavilion, restrooms, picnic areas, baseball fields and open-play fields.

It will be complete with a pirate ship for kids to explore.

Because the groundbreaking will be an active construction site, the event is only open to community partners and the media. However, our crews will gather footage.

"We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you about Mitchell’s Landing and will have an amazing and inclusive opening ceremony in April!!!," the wrote on Facebook.

Other features will include 204 acres and an area called "Mermaid Lagoon," according to the Facebook page.

