Writer Michael Lewis' 19-year-old daughter dies in crash

Dixie Lewis was a passenger in the car driven by former high school classmate Ross Schultz.
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Tabitha Soren, left, and Michael Lewis arrive at the world premiere of "The Big Short" during the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old daughter of “Moneyball” author Lewis and former MTV correspondent Soren was killed in a Northern California highway crash, according to her family and authorities. Dixie Lewis was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate, Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, accident. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren are mourning the death of their 19-year-old daughter. 

Dixie Lewis was killed Tuesday in a Northern California highway crash. According to family and authorities, Dixie Lewis was a passenger in the car driven by former high school classmate Ross Schultz.

A California Highway Patrol officer told the community news site Berkeleyside that Schultz and Lewis were heading north from Lake Tahoe on State Route 89 when their sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound truck. 

Lewis and Schultz both died. The truck driver reportedly suffered minor injuries. The accident was under investigation.

