SAN ANTONIO — Colton Valentine said he finally took his artistry serious when he moved to San Antonio from Los Angeles a few years ago.

"When I moved to San Antonio, I wanted to start taking art seriously and I think this is a really fun city to do that in," Valentine said.

His latest work includes murals of rappers Soulja Boy, 21 Savage, and Cardi B. All three have garnered global attention across social media.

Valentine says he's surprised by the reception and admitted to even being nervous to paint Cardi B.

