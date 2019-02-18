SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate National Margarita Day the right way this Friday at the Margarita Y Musica 0.5K fun, non-run in Market Square.
Hosted by La Familia Cortez Restaurants, the 0.3-mile event will feature a spiked stroll through Market Square starting at 4 pm on Friday, February 22.
Participants will get to enjoy four mini-margaritas throughout the grueling stretch and get a beer-Rita at the finish line!
The route will start at La Margarita, make a stop at Mi Tierra and end at Viva Villa.
A finish-line party at Viva Villa will feature live music and of course more margaritas.
Tickets are $25.
