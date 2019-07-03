SAN ANTONIO — Latin icon Maluma is coming to San Antonio this fall.

The reggaeton artist announced his world tour 11:11 on social media Thursday morning.

He'll take the stage inside of the AT&T Center on September 28. Tickets go on Friday, March 15 at 10 am.

The singer will also stop in El Paso, McAllen, Houston, and Dallas during his 21-city tour.

  • Sunday, September 22, El Paso, @Don Haskins Center
  • Thursday, September 26, Mcallen, @Bert Ogden Arena
  • Friday, September 27, Houston, @Toyota Center
  • Sunday, September 29, Dallas, @American Airlines Center