SAN ANTONIO — Mala Luna Music Festival has just revealed the daily music lineup, in addition to announcing two notable lineup additions - 2 Chainz and Young Thug. Single-day GA tickets are on sale now at MalaLuna.com, along with two-day GA tickets and VIP packages.
Organizers say Mala Luna (which translates to "Bad Moon" in Spanish) is the largest and fastest-growing annual music event in San Antonio. The two-day event pays tribute to Diá de los Muertos and Halloween celebrations through highly-curated themes, designs, costumes, live art installations and more. According to organizers, more than 50,000 people attended last year’s show.
The other performers for Mala Luna 2018 are listed below. You can buy tickets online at malalunamusicfestival.com.
- Lil Pump
- Dillon Francis
- Deorro
- Becky G
- GTA
- Rich The Kid
- Lil Baby
- Blocboy JB
- Gunna
- Smokepurpp
- Shoreline Mafia
- Rico Nasty
- Tierra Whack
- Wifisfuneral
- Saweetie
- Noah North
- Angel Cintron (*local artist)
- Bambi (*local artist)
- Gracelyndd Gomez (*local artist)
- Marissa Rose Mejia (*local artist)
KENS 5 was there for all the fun last year.