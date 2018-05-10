SAN ANTONIO — Mala Luna Music Festival has just revealed the daily music lineup, in addition to announcing two notable lineup additions - 2 Chainz and Young Thug. Single-day GA tickets are on sale now at MalaLuna.com, along with two-day GA tickets and VIP packages.

Organizers say Mala Luna (which translates to "Bad Moon" in Spanish) is the largest and fastest-growing annual music event in San Antonio. The two-day event pays tribute to Diá de los Muertos and Halloween celebrations through highly-curated themes, designs, costumes, live art installations and more. According to organizers, more than 50,000 people attended last year’s show.

The other performers for Mala Luna 2018 are listed below. You can buy tickets online at malalunamusicfestival.com.

Lil Pump

Dillon Francis

Deorro

Becky G

GTA

Rich The Kid

Lil Baby

Blocboy JB

Gunna

Smokepurpp

Shoreline Mafia

Rico Nasty

Tierra Whack

Wifisfuneral

Saweetie

Noah North

Angel Cintron (*local artist)

Bambi (*local artist)

Gracelyndd Gomez (*local artist)

Marissa Rose Mejia (*local artist)

