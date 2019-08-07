SAN ANTONIO — The fourth annual Mala Luna Music Festival has announced its return to the Alamo City.

The festival will take place at the Nelson Wolff Stadium parking lot on October 26-27.

The lineup is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are said to be extremely limited, but will be available on their website. The packages include:

Two-day general admission tickets for $98.50

Various VIP packages starting at $159

You can also use a payment plan to lock in tickets for $32 down, according to the festival.

VIP Packages include Black Moon ($159), Harvest Moon ( $179), and Fly Me to the Moon ($399), with which also include viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, festival merchandise and more.

Prices are said to increase as the event date approaches.

Mala Luna will also donate a portion of the festival proceeds to Miracle League San Antonio which provides children with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball in an organized league.

You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Malalunafest for more updates.