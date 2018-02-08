SAN ANTONIO — The third annual Mala Luna Music Festival returns to the Alamo City just before Halloween 2018, and the lineup is sure to please hip-hop, EDM, and Latin music fans.

The festival includes a headline performance by Cardi B, her first since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

Other festival headliners include Latin performer Nicky Jam and rapper Tyler, The Creator.

Organizers say Mala Luna (which translates to "Bad Moon" in Spanish) is the largest and fastest-growing annual music event in San Antonio. The two-day event pays tribute to Diá de los Muertos and Halloween celebrations through highly-curated themes, designs, costumes, live art installations and more. According to organizers, more than 50,000 people attended last year’s show.

The other performers for Mala Luna 2018 are listed below. You can buy tickets online at malalunamusicfestival.com.

Lil Pump

Dillon Francis

Deorro

Becky G

GTA

Rich The Kid

Lil Baby

Blocboy JB

Gunna

Smokepurpp

Shoreline Mafia

Rico Nasty

Tierra Whack

Wifisfuneral

Saweetie

Noah North

Angel Cintron (*local artist)

Bambi (*local artist)

Gracelyndd Gomez (*local artist)

Marissa Rose Mejia (*local artist)

