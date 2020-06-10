Here's your chance to have your name in the 'Mean Girls' Burn Book

Tina Fey is asking fans to submit their dream cast for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" for the chance to be featured in the infamous Burn Book.

INDIANAPOLIS — What would Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith say about you?

Tina Fey is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to be featured alongside Amber D'Alessio, Trang Pak and Dawn Schweitzer in the infamous "Burn Book."

All you have to do is submit your dream cast for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of "Mean Girls."

We’re keeping the #MeanGirlsDay celebration going with a sweepstakes that will make you a massive deal… Have your name added to the Burn Book for the #MeanGirlsBway movie! All you have to do to enter is submit your ✨dream cast✨ for the film! Enter now: https://t.co/1XzdsJzWMB pic.twitter.com/JTfx3J71kn — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) October 3, 2020

Fans must enter their dream candidates for the roles of Cady Herron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, Damian Hubbard, Janis Sarkisian, Aaron Samuels, Kevin G, Mrs. George, Ms. Norbury and Mr. Duval.

The winning entrant will also have their "burn" included in the Broadway musical's Burn Book when production resumes.

Click here to enter.

Submissions must be entered by Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30.

Click here to read the full rules and regulations.

The musical adaptation of the 2004 film debuted on Broadway in March 2018 and received 12 Tony nominations.