Meet the Dallas singles cast for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

DALLAS — Netflix's reality dating series "Love Is Blind" is returning for a third season, and it was filmed in Dallas.

On Wednesday, the show released a video showing the 30 singles from the Dallas area who will look to connect – and potentially even get engaged – without ever seeing the other person.

"Love Is Blind," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will feature 15 men and 15 women who get to know each other in separate “pods.” The contestants on the show cannot see each other and only communicate through a wall. If they decide to meet, they must become engaged, which sets up the moment when the contestants see their counterparts for the first time.

As you can imagine, the reality show's drama gets rather juicy whenever as they meet each other’s relatives and friends, live together for the first time, and decide whether they’ll get married.

The Dallas-based cast is made up of real estate professionals, health industry workers, engineers, coaches, sales representatives and more. The ages of the contestants range from 26 to 36, with an average age of nearly 31.

Here are the 30 singles and what they do for a living:

Male

Andrew Liu, 30, director of operations

Anthony LaScalea, 33, attorney

Bartise Bowden, 27, senior analyst

Brennon Lemieux, 32, water treatment engineer

Cole Barnett, 27, real estate agent

Dakota Easley, 29, aerospace engineer

Dale Dalida, 32, cybersecurity student

DaVonté Black, 29, fitness development coach

Julian Torres, 34, managing director of operations

Matt Bolton, 28, private charter sales executive

Nash Buehler, 34, real estate agent

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, 34, data engineer

Simmer Bajwa, 27, director of marketing technology

Tony Taylor, 34, medical device sales rep

Zach Gordon, 29, med school and interior quality control manager

Female

Alexa Alfia, 27, insurance agency owner

Amanda Langston, 31, stylist

Ashley Randermann, 29, chiropractor

Brannigan Maxwell, 35, critical care nurse

Charita Scott, 35, makeup artist

Chelsey Jordan, 27, customer success manager

Colleen Reed, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist

Jessica Gumbert, 30, senior event producer

Kalekia Adams, 31, ICU nurse practitioner

Kimberlee Clarke, 30, teacher and coach

Loren Langenbeck, 36, medical device rep

Nancy Rodriguez, 32, real estate investor

Raven Ross, 29, pilates instructor

Valerie Truong, 35, dermatologist

Zanab Jaffrey, 32, real estate agent

Previous locations for the show were Atlanta (Season 1) and Chicago (Season 2). Four couples between the two seasons have married on the show.

Watch the casting announcement on Netflix's YouTube channel here:

The Netflix reality series premieres on Oct. 19 with episodes to follow each Wednesday through Nov. 9.