SAN ANTONIO — Looking to get out of the house this Presidents Day?

Look no further than the San Antonio Zoo.

The SA Zoo is offering locals half-priced admission today. Anyone who lives in Bexar County or surrounding areas can get in for $8.

If you are interested in taking advantage of this deal, you must provide proof of residency. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate.

The SA Zoo is open from 10 am to 5 pm this afternoon.