Local wing restaurant gives back for cancer research

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Wings and Rings is raising money for cancer research in a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

This is the sixth year the restaurant has partnered with the nonprofit organization to raise money for the cause.

Along with a new fall menu and beer-inspired items, the restaurant is selling #hopeherd koozies for $5 a piece, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. In addition, 25¢ from each ACS Chicken Ringer Sandwich will be donated to the organization.

The ACS Chicken Ringer is made with beer-battered chicken, beer cheese and smoked bacon, alongside caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Cheers to Hope needs your help. With the purchase of one of these koozies, we’ll donate all the proceeds to the American Cancer Society! Cheers to hope! Posted by Wings and Rings on Saturday, October 16, 2021

“Wings and Rings is always looking to make an impact in the lives of the people in our communities, and this is one of the ways we have continued to support them beyond serving our crave-worthy wings and rings,” said brand CEO Nader Masadeh. “Cancer affects the lives of so many of our customers both directly and indirectly. Our partnership with the ACS is a great example of how Wings and Rings looks to give back to the communities and the people we serve.”